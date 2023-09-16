Malayalam
Nipah outbreak: Beypore harbour closed till further notice

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In the wake of a patient testing positive for the Nipah virus in Cheruvannur, restrictions have been imposed on the Beypore port and harbour here.

Beypore harbour and fish landing centres will be closed until further notice, an order issued by the district disaster management authority chairperson and district collector A Geetha said on Saturday.

No boats can be docked at the harbour or fish landing centres in Beypore. Unloading, trading and auction of fish is prohibited at these places. The director and assistant director of Beypore Fisheries will take necessary action to shut down the harbour and fish landing centres.

Boats, which are already out fishing, may dock at Vellayil or Puthiyappa fishing harbour. They can engage in trading or auction of fish here.

Concerned authorities must inform fishermen, who are already out fishing, about the restrictions through VHF or other communication systems, the collector said in a press release.

The Collector has alerted fishermen, traders and auctioneers to take precautionary measures in light of the Nipah outbreak in the district.

