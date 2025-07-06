A ship came under attack in the Red Sea off the southwest coast of Yemen on Sunday from gunfire and self-propelled grenades launched from eight small boats, a British maritime agency and security firm said.

Armed security on the ship returned fire, and the situation is ongoing, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and British maritime security firm Ambrey said in advisories. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

It's the first such report in the area by the agencies since mid-April. Tensions in the Middle East remain high over the war in Gaza and after the 12-day Israel-Iran war and airstrikes by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

Sunday's attack occurred 51 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, the UKMTO and Ambrey said. They did not name the ship.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched more than 100 attacks targeting shipping from November 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war with Hamas. During that period, the group sank two ships, seized another and killed at least four seafarers in an offensive that disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to reroute, prompting the US to intensify attacks on the group this year.

In May, President Donald Trump announced the US would stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen, saying that the group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East. Under the agreement, neither the US nor the Houthis would target the other, including US ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, Oman said in a statement at the time.

Later in June, Yemen's Houthis threatened to target U.S. ships in the Red Sea if Washington became involved in Israeli attacks on Iran. They have not specified whether they will follow through on their threat after the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities last month.