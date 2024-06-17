Grandfather booked for allegedly killing 38-day-old infant over superstition in Tamil Nadu

Ariyalur: In a shocking incident, a man has been booked for allegedly killing his 38-year-old grandson. According to the police, the baby boy was drowned in a water barrel, Manorama News reported.

The infant, who was found dead three days ago, was born in the month of Chaitra in Hindu calendar. This was believed to be inauspicious, leading to the murder. Veeramuthu, the grandfather, confessed to the police that he killed the child following instructions from an astrologer.

Ironically, Veeramuthu himself lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a thorough investigation. The search for the astrologer is ongoing, according to reports.