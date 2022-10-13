Elanthoor (Pathanamthitta): The couple from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, who were apprehended in the human sacrifice case, were active political workers of the CPI(M).

Bhagval Singh, a traditional healer, had held the branch secretary post of the party for a short period. He is currently the party local committee member and the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union panchayat committee president. Singh, a CPM hard-liner, was the LDF agent in Booth 142 in all recent elections.

The CPM Pathanamthitta area secretary too admitted Bhagval Singh was a party activist but said he was still in disbelief at how the former could commit such gruesome crimes.

Singh’s wife Laila too was a party activist. She was at the forefront of a condolence rally held by the CPM at the time of the demise of veteran party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Earlier, there were allegations that Singh had indulged in illicit liquor trade under the cover of his traditional healing business. There was also an instance when local residents admitted him to a deaddiction centre owing to his tendency to abuse alcohol and drugs. It was after the treatment that he married Laila.

Laila’s first husband is said to have drowned after accidentally falling into a river. Singh separated from his first wife claiming she was suffering from a mental ailment. His daughter from her first marriage is currently staying abroad with her family. Singh and Laila also have a son, who is employed abroad as well.

Barbaric act; harsh punishment should be given: Singh’s sister

“The couple should receive a harsh punishment for the barbaric act they committed…couldn’t even imagine the pain suffered by the victims.” This was the reaction of the 77-year-old sister of Bhagval Singh, residing in Pariyaram.

“We are members of the traditional ‘Anjilimootil Vaidyanmar’ (massage therapists) family. However, Bhagval at some point in time took the house name ‘Kadakampilli’. Elanthoor is a sacred place that was visited by Mahatma Gandhi himself. I’m deeply saddened that my brother and his wife brought disgrace to this village. Both of them visited me two weeks ago. But not in my wildest dreams did I imagine the two capable of committing such heinous crimes,” she said.

In disbelief; hope highest punishment is meted out to them: Laila’s brother

“If Laila is at fault, she should be sentenced to the highest punishment in the country. Nothing else, but only the intensity of the crime is before me right now. I’m really shocked,” said Laila’s brother.

“Since the death of our mother two years ago, I was not on good terms with Laila. She had insisted several times to hold pujas claiming that our mother died as an aftereffect of the family's sins. She told us that rituals should be performed to liberate the family from the sins, otherwise, five more deaths would happen one after the other. I couldn’t agree with her argument in any way as we had performed all the funeral-related rituals for the salvation of our mother's soul.

However, Laila went ahead and did the puja. We were in a constant argument over this, which resulted in our relationship souring. Laila became more religious after her marriage to Bhagval Singh. But I didn’t know they had stooped so low in life,” he said.

Laila’s younger brother is a saint and another one is situated abroad.