Government issues order to acquire Cheruvally Estate for Sabarimala airport

The Pinarayi Vijayan government seems eager to accumulate its development credentials this June.

First there was the nod for the Rs-56,443-crore Silver Line Semi High Speed Rail project, then there was the no-objection certificate to go on with the 163-MW Athirappilly hydel project, and now on Thursday, the Revenue Department has issued an order to acquire 2,226.1 acres of Cheruvally Estate near Erumely in Kottayam district for the Sabarimala airport project.

There is a dispute about the ownership of the land, and the issue is now in the court. Believers Eastern Church Council, under Gospel of Asia Charitable Trust, claims ownership of the land. The Trust says it had purchased the land from Harrisons Malayalam Limited.

However, a high-level committee headed by special officer Rajamanickam had concluded that the land was in illegal possession, and had recommended that the government take over the land. The special officer's report had said that the land was already illegally possessed by Harrisons and, therefore, its subsequent sale to the Believers Church was null and void.

Later, a high-level committee headed by the Revenue principal secretary had identified the Cheruvally Estate as the most suitable land for the Sabarimala airport project.

Since the ownership is in dispute, and the matter is with the court, the state government would have to deposit the price of the land in the civil court to go ahead with the acquisition process. This was a plan of action decided last year itself.

Significantly, the High Court had earlier struck down the government decision to take over the land, and it had allowed the Church to remit land tax and also granted it permission to replant rubber trees. However, government sources said the Court had also stated that the ownership question would be taken up in a civil court.

Once the land acquisition is complete, the government has to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and a master-plan. Airport construction could begin only after getting clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

There will not be any difficulties regarding displacement as the area is sparsely populated. However, getting the environmental clearance appears to be the big challenge.