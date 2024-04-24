Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP, PM for diverting attention from real issues

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising inflation and unemployment under the BJP rule. "Even during the election campaign, Modi and his party are diverting attention from real issues," she said.

Gandhi launched the scathing attack at a corner meeting in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where her brother Rahul Gandhi, a UDF candidate, is seeking re-election.

She said the Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to "protect democracy and the Constitution of India." Priyanka alleged that the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have risen "exponentially" in the last 10 years of BJP rule.

Similarly, she stated that the unemployment rate has increased. However, she alleged that the Prime Minister and BJP leaders will not address these problems. "They will not speak about development; they will not speak about real issues," the Congress leader alleged and accused the Prime Minister and BJP leaders of bringing up new issues irrelevant to the people's lives.

