Heatwave alert for Palakkad till April 26 as maximum temperature touches 41˚C

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Kerala's Palakkad from April 24-26 as the mercury levels touched 41˚C, the highest temperature recorded in the state. The alert was issued as the district experienced extreme heat in the last consecutive days. As per the Met Office, several parts of the district are likely to record the highest temperature in the coming days too.



At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded for all districts in Kerala except Idukki Wayanad in view of the rise in mercury levels.

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39˚C Kollam districts, around 38˚C in Thrissur & Kozhikode districts, around 37˚C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam & Kannur districts and around 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts (2 to 4˚C above normal) during 24th to 28th April 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised the public to exercise extreme caution to prevent heatstroke because of the heatwave alert. Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that causes your body to overheat. Body temperature will be above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). In the public advisory, KSDMA urged people to stay indoors during the daytime and drink plenty of water.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places across the state till April 28.

Precautions issued by the Met Dept to beat the heat

1. Avoid going out during the day as much as possible

2. Do not engage in any outdoor work, sports or other activities that expose the body to direct sunlight

3. Drink plenty of water

4. Always use an umbrella and footwear while stepping out

5. Those engaged in outdoor work should ensure they take timely breaks and do not exert themselves

6. Avoid consumption of liquor, carbonated drinks tea and coffee, all of which can cause dehydration during the day

7. Ensure proper air circulation at home and office

8. Special provisions should be made for bed-ridden patients, elderly, pregnant women, children and differently-abled persons

9. No public event should be held during the day

10. The public should exercise self-restraint as much as possible