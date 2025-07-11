Pinangod: A giant jackfruit grown at a private farm owned by Thaneri native Faisal is now the talk of the town. Faisal says that the jackfruit that weighs 65 kg appeared on a grand old jackfruit tree that is at least two centuries old, on his farm in Wayanad.

Huge jackfruits have been grown on this tree earlier too. Meanwhile, the jackfruits grown on this tree have won Faisal awards at various district and state-level jackfruit festivals.

The jackfruit that won a prize at the state level had weighed 55 kg, while the district level winners weighed 50 kg and 52 kg, respectively. Faisal says that it is the first time that he is getting a jackfruit that weighs 65 kg from his farm.