Electric vehicle maker Tesla inched closer to start its sales in India, as it said on Friday it would be opening its first showroom at the financial hub of Mumbai on July 15, dubbed as an "experience center".



Reuters reported in March that the Elon Musk-led company had signed a lease deal to open its first showroom in Mumbai to start its sales in India.

As a part of its entry into the South Asian nation, the EV maker had stepped up hiring and in the past was scouting for showroom sites in Mumbai and India's capital city, New Delhi.