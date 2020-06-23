Heavy rain to lash Kerala from tomorrow, IMD issues yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.



The IMD has issued yellow alert in all fourteen districts, denoting severely bad weather in the coming days:

June 24: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 25: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod.

A yellow alert by the IMD means that moderate rain to heavy rain(15.56mm to 64.4mm) is likely in the region and authorities as well as public must remain updated on the developments. However, heavy rain and in some cases very heavy rain can be expected in isolated places in these districts.

Orange alert in Idukki

Idukki district will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 26 and an Orange alert is likely.

An orange alert means heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the region and the authorities must be alert and prepared for any eventuality.

In all the districts, people staying close to river banks, coastal areas, landslide prone area etc have been advised to remain alert.

Kerala received unprecedented rains during the previous monsoons in 2018 and 2019, causing massive devastation and claiming hundreds of lives, besides leaving many homeless.