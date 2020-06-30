Ten more Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala, death toll approaches 300 in Gulf

Thiruvananthapuram: Ten more Keralites died of COVID-19 outside Kerala on Monday.

While seven succumbed to the disease in the Gulf region, three died in Maharashtra.

Athirambuzha native Iqbal Ravuthur Nirappel, 67, Malappuram native Abdul Azeez, 47, Kollam Mukhathala native Poykayil Sanofar, 45, Kasaragod native Abbas Abdullah, 55 and Malappuram Anamangadu native Aboobakr, 50 died in Saudi Arabia.

Kozhikode Koyilandi native Kanjirakutti Hameed, 60 and Kollam Ummanoor native Penamma Eliamma, 65 passed away in Kuwait. Almost 300 Malayalis have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the Gulf region.

Ernakulam native NM Jacob, 70, Palakkad native PV Narayanan and Thrissur native Rajan Ramu Marattu died of COVID-19 in Mumbai. With this, 34 Keralites have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra alone.