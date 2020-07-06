Four Keralites succumb to COVID-19 outside Kerala, death toll rises to 321 in Gulf

Thiruvananthapuram: Four Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside Kerala on Sunday.

Edappal native Dr P Mukundan, 66, died of Covid-19 in Riyadh. Dr Mukundan who operated the Nandilath clinic in Koyilandi, was working in Saudi Arabia for the past two years. He's survived by wife and two children.

Malappuram Mankada native Shihabudheen, 37 passe away in jeddah. He's survived by wife and two children

Iranjalakkuda native Venu died of Covid-19 in Qatar and Alappuzha native Shihabudheen (Shibu-50) in Oman.

A total of 321 Malayalis have died of the coronavirus in the Gulf countries so far. Saudi Arabia tops the list with death toll of 128. 113 Malayalis have died in UAE, 48 in Kuwait, 14 in Oman, 13 in Qatar and 4 in Bahrain respectively.