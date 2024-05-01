Malayalam
Autorickshaw driver found dead in Vatakara, police begin probe

Onmanorma Staff
Published: May 01, 2024 07:26 PM IST
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An auto driver was found dead in his rickshaw on Tuesday night at Vatakara JT road, here in Kozhikode.
The deceased, Shanif Nisi (28), was a resident of Aralam, Kannur.

Shanif was missing from Tuesday noon onwards. According to police, locals noticed a man lying unconscious in the auto. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. Vatakara Police did the inquest procedure and started an investigation. The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College mortuary for autopsy.

There were reports that Shanif's death might have been because of a drug overdose. However, the police did not confirm this. "We have to get the post-mortem report to confirm the reason,'' a police official said. Shanif was residing in a rented house near the Vegetable market in Vatakara.
On April 28, an auto driver Srikanth Nalukudi Parambil (47) was found hacked to death near his parked autorickshaw at Panikkar Road, Vellayil, in Kozhikode city. The police later found out that it was a murder. The accused was identified as Dhanesh from Westhill Chungam.

