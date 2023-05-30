Kozhikode hotelier murder: Accused burned clothes to destroy evidence

Palakkad: Kozhikode honey trap murder case accused Khadijath Farhana and Muhammed Shibili had burned the clothes they wore on the day of brutally killing hotelier Siddique and chopping his body into several parts, the investigation team found during the evidence collection exercise which has entered the last leg.

The team completed the evidence collection at Attappadi Churam, where the duo, along with another accused Ashique, had thrown off two trolley bags containing the dismembered body parts of Siddique, and also at Kottodi House of Farhana at Chalavara in Palakkad.

The cops found Farhana (18) and her lover Shibili (22) had burned the clothes they had worn while murdering the hotelier, at the premise behind her house.

Farhana had brought the clothes of both of them to her house following the cold-blooded murder. When her mother took the same for washing, Farhana objected and put them on fire, police said. Her mother showed the exact place where the clothes were burned, and the police recovered the ashes and leftovers from there.

Farhana’s father, Beerankutty, was present during the evidence collection and he was seen enquiring matters to her while the police were bringing her out of the house after completing the process.

Meanwhile, the investigation team recovered Siddique’s phone during evidence collection at Attappadi. It was recovered from the 9th hairpin curve. The accused told the police they had disposed of the equipment while returning after throwing away the trolley bags. They reiterated they had stashed the chopped body parts of the victim in the trolley bags after murdering him and thrown off the same into a gorge there.

They had proceeded to the 10th hairpin curve, and upon finding the secluded place safe, they drove back and threw off the trolley bags at the 9th hairpin curve, the trio told the police during evidence collection.

The cops earlier recovered two ATM cards of Siddique, his Aadhar card, a portion of his cloth, and the electric cutter used by the accused to chop off the body from Cheratta Mala in Perinthalmanna.

Hotelier Siddique was murdered on May 18 at a lodge in Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, and the chopped-up body parts were recovered from Agali in Attappadi on May 26.

Earlier, the trio lured him into a honey trap with the intention of extorting Rs five lakh from him. However, he refused to heed to their threat to take off his clothes and pose nude at the hotel room, following which they pinned him on the ground, hit his head with a hammer, and kicked his chest repeatedly until he died.