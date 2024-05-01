Lavalin case, listed over a 30 times in SC, adjourned again

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the final hearing in the decades-old SNC Lavalin case involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to reports, the matter that was listed as case no. 113 did not come under the consideration of the apex court as proceedings in other cases were prolonged.

The Lavalin case is related to the award of a contract to Canadian firm, SNC Lavalin, for hydroelectric projects in the state when Vijayan was the Power Minister between 1996 and 1998. The state exchequer allegedly suffered a loss of Rs 86 crore due to the deal.

In 2013, Vijayan, former secretary of the Energy Department, K Mohanachandran and former joint secretary K A Francis were acquitted by a Special CBI Court. The verdict was upheld by the High Court of Kerala in 2017, discharging the accused without trial.

Supreme Court of India. File Photo: AFP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) then challenged the discharge in the apex court and the matter has been listed over 30 times so far.

The Supreme Court last considered the case on February 6 and had listed it for final hearing today.