CBI records statements of Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing the death of violinist Balabhaskar, recorded the statements of his wife Lakshmi.

The team, including women officers, from the CBI Thiruvananthapuram unit went to Lakshmi's house on Tuesday to record her statements.

The CBI is probing if there was any conspiracy involved in the accident that claimed Balabhaskar’s life in 2018. The statements of his father and other relatives would also be taken.

His relatives raised suspicion about the accident after Balabhaskar's friends Vishnu and Prakash Thambi were named as the accused in the 25kg gold smuggling case.

His father K C Unni told reporters that he suspected that was a link between Balabhaskar's death, and Prakash Thambi and Vishnu.

Balabhaskhar's car met with the accident on the national highway near the CRPF Camp Junction at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram during the wee hours of September 25, 2018. His wife Lakshmi, toddler daughter Tejaswini and driver Arjun were also in the car when the accident happened. The family was returning home from Thrissur. The daughter was killed on the spot, while Balabhaskar succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. His wife Lakshmi was grievously injured but survived. Driver Arjun also escaped with injuries.

The case which was first probed by the Mangalapuram police was handed over to the CBI after relatives' expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation. The Crime Branch had concluded that speeding was the cause of the accident and there was nothing suspicious about the incident.

Before the Crime Branch submitted the charge sheet in the court, the case was handed over to the CBI. Driver Arjun was named as accused in the first information report submitted by the CBI in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram the other day.