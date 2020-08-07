Calicut Airport Mishap: List of passengers, helpline numbers & More

On Friday, an Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 191 people on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport and fell into a 35-feet gorge killing 17 people and injuring several others.

Both the pilots - Capt Deepak Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar - were killed in the incident.

In the two hours that transpired since the incident which happened at 7:40 pm, the joint efforts of health personnel, officers and locals ensured that all were retrieved from the wreckage of the plane. They have since been moved to various hospitals in the city.

Click here to learn who had been on board the plane that met the tragic accident.

HELPLINE NUMBERS:

Airport control room number: 0483 2719493.

Another helpline number for relatives of passengers on board to contact for inquiries: 0495 - 2376901.

Numbers of various hospitals treating passengers:



Kozhikode Beach Hospital: 9846042881, 8547616019

Maitra Hospital: 9446344326, 9496042881

Kozhikode MIMS: 9447636145, 9846338846

Kozhikode Medical College: 8547616121

A helpline has also been set up at the Indian Embassy in Dubai.



Numbers: 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090575.

Sharjah Helpline Number: 0097165970303.



Air India Helpline: 06 597 0303 (four lines).



If the names of the passengers are given, information about them will be inquired and passed on.