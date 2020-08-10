Taking a bow to humanity, Air India salutes Malappuram for rescue op at Karipur

Kozhikode: The prompt and fearless rescue operation executed by the people of Malappuram at the site of the Air India Express plane crash in Karipur Airport, with little regard for the downpour, the pandemic at large or the risks posed by a burning aircraft, is winning praises across the country.

Kudos to their relentless, timely efforts, many lives were saved.

With tweets like "Taking a bow to HUMANITY" and "We owe you a lot", aircraft carrier Air India Express has taken to twitter to heap praises on Malappuram for saving their passengers.

Expressing its gratitude, the airline in a tweet said it takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life.

"Taking a bow to HUMANITY!A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident.

We owe you a lot!

We at Air India Express take a bow to the people of Malappuram who have risked their own lives to save many.

WE OWE YOU!"

The AIE flight from Dubai with 190 people on board had overshot the tabletop runway while landing in heavy rains, fallen into into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night, claiming 18 lives, including that of the pilot and Co Pilot, and leaving over 100 injured.

The Karipur airport falls in Malappuram district and is about 30 km from Kozhikode.

As soon as the mishap occurred, many local people had rushed to offer all help unmindful of the downpour and COVID- 19 fears.

They have been described as 'Real Heroes' by many.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had praised the 'fast response' of the local people and officials in being the first to reach the crash site to save the passengers, braving inclement weather and COVID-19 fears, "which made all the difference."

The airport area also comes under a containment zone.

As many as 135 locals, 42 police personnel and 72 fire force personnel who had participated in the rescue mission have gone on quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan is also in quarantine.

(With PTI inputs.)