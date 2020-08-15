Kerala govt seeks volunteers for COVID brigade amid fears of further spike

Kozhikode: The Kerala government has sought the services of voluntary workers in the age group of 18-50 to join the COVID brigade amid fears of a further spike in cases by next month.

About 10,000 to 20,000 COVID-19 cases could be reported daily in Kerala by September and the current system is not equipped to deal with such a huge surge. Hence, the government plans to recruit volunteers to help during the emergency situation.

The COVID First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC), that are set up at various regions depending on the increasing cases, will need doctors, nurses, paramedical, technical and cleaning staff.

3 types of volunteers needed (based on educational qualification)

1. Medical: Doctors (MBBS, dental, Ayurveda, homeopathy), nurses, lab technicians, and pharmacists

2. Non-medical: Those qualified in MBA, MSW, and MHA. Their services will be sought for technical tasks such as COVID centre management and data entry.

3. Multi-purpose category: Educational qualification is not considered. Should be ready to do any task.

Training

These volunteers will be trained and provided accommodation, if needed. Also, they will receive a remuneration in line with the guidelines of the National Health Mission and COVID health insurance cover.

If interested...

Register your name and other details at the website, covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in.