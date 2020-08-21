Kerala govt part of the Red Crescent deal in Wadakkancherry, new evidence suggests

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government’s stance that it is in no way linked directly with Unitac Builders with regard to the Life Mission flat project in Wadakkanchery is turning out to be invalid.

The government’s argument till now has been that all contractual and business dealings with the builder was being executed by the UAE-based Red Crescent.

A letter sent by the then chief executive officer (CEO) of Life Mission, on August 26, 2019, to the general secretary of Red Crescent assumes significance in this context. It stated that the blueprint submitted by Unitac Builders was satisfactory and that Red Crescent could go ahead with the work. The letter also stated that Unitac had sent the blueprint to the Life Mission on August 17 and 22, 2019.

The letter said the requisite permits and approvals needed for the construction would be taken by the Life Mission. The builders ‘term’ was one year and the work was supposed to be finished in that duration. The contract was signed with Unitac Energy Solutions, a company owned by Unitac Builders.

The actual agreement between Life Mission and Red Crescent was signed on July 11, 2019.

Life Mission flat project in Wadakkancherry

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's pet project Life Mission is meant to build homes for the homeless and the landless.



CEO says minutes unavailable

Life Mission CEO UV Jose has said his office did not have the minutes of the meeting wherein the agreement was signed with Red Crescent.

He said this in a letter submitted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He also said that the work contract was awarded to Unitac by Red Crescent.

ED's questions

The ED had sought answers to three questions from the government on May 12. The main query was regarding the details of the meeting wherein the Red Crescent-Life Mission agreement was signed. The ED had also sought the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the minutes of the meeting.

The CEO replied saying the minutes were not available and provided a copy of the MoU.

The ED had also sought the details of the tender given to Unitac and its details. To this the CEO said the tender was awarded to Unitac by Red Crescent.

The CEO said his office had no more details and was ‘unaware’ of anything else. But questions are being raised as to how the minutes of a crucial meeting, attended even by the Chief Minister, was not made.

The case pertains to Red Crescent offering to build 140 houses and a hospital on 218 cents of land for those in the economically backward sections. The construction was supposed to be handed over to the Life Mission, a project of the state government.