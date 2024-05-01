Heatwave grips Kerala, sunstroke deaths climb to 4; summer rain likely in several districts

Palakkad: Kerala has been experiencing hot days of summer as the maximum temperature crossed 35 degrees Celsius in all districts except Idukki and Wayanad. India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Palakkad, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. The Met Department has sounded an orange alert for Palakkad as the maximum temperature crossed 41 degrees Celsius while other three districts were placed under a yellow alert.



“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41 ̊C in Palakkad district, around 40 ̊C in Thrissur district, around 39 ̊C in Kollam& Kozhikode districts, around 38 ̊C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, & Kannur districts, around 37 ̊C in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kasaragod & Malappuram districts (3 to 5 ̊C above normal) during 30th April to 04th May 2024,” reads the IMD alert. Hot and humid conditions are likely in these districts, except in hilly areas, till May 4, it added.

The state government has already ordered the closure of educational institutions in Palakkad and advised the public to exercise caution during hot days. At the same time, educational institutions in other districts are asked to wind up the classes at 10 am. This order will be applicable to tuition centres as well, said education minister V Sivankutty. He also said that the rescheduled working hours of labourers during the day have been extended till May 15 in the wake of a steady increase in temperature and due to the possible threat of a heatwave. Strict action would be taken against the employers who are deploying labourers for outdoor work from 12 pm to 3 pm, he added.

Authorities also advised the public to take umbrellas while going out and drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration. Among many directives, they also urged people to avoid going out during the day as much as possible and postpone all public events to the evening.

Palakkad recorded 41 degrees Celsius. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, heatstroke deaths touched four in the state after Alappuzha reported its first case. Subhash (45), an electrician from Chettikad collapsed and died while involved in a building construction work. Though he suffered a heart attack, the post-mortem report cited heatstroke as the cause of death. UM Viswanathan (53) from Mahe, Lakshmi (89) from Palakkad and Surendran (73) from Idukki are the others who died of heatstroke.

Amid the heatwave conditions, summer rains are likely to bring a sigh of relief in several places of the state. As per the latest IMD forecast, all districts except Kannur and Kasragod are likely to receive light rainfall on Wednesday.

“Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala during 30th April to 4th May 2024 and over Lakshadweep on 30th April 2024 and 1st May 2024,” predicted the Met office.