COVID-19: 2,375 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, tally crosses 60K

Thiruvananthapuram: 2,375 people tested positive for coronavirus and 1,456 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Tuesday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases, 2,142 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 174 among them is unknown. As many as 61 infected persons came from abroad while 118 came from other states.

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On Tuesday, the numbers soared past 60K.

(to be updated)