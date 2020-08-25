Periya twin muder case: Kerala HC to rule on govt's appeal opposing CBI probe

The Kerala High Court will rule on the state government's appeal opposing a CBI probe into the Periya twin murder case on Tuesday.

The development came after the parents of the deceased Youth Congress workers had approached the court seeking a transfer of the case to another bench citing the court's delay in giving its verdict. In a petition filed on Monday, they had argued that the high court was in violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines.

The government's appeal was completed on November 16, 2019.

Now, nine months later, a division bench comprising of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice CT Ravikumar will pass the judgement.

Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharathlal were hacked to death by a gang of assailants at Kallyott, near Periya, in Kerala's Kasaragod district. It was alleged that CPM leaders were responsible for their deaths.