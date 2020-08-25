Setback for Kerala Govt: HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress workers in Kasaragod

The Kerala government's attempt to stall the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the murder of two Congress workers in Kasaragod - Kripesh and Sharath Lal - failed with the Kerala High Court's Division Bench dismissing its plea on Tuesday.

The dismissal means that the Division Bench has ratified the Single Bench's order in September 2019 to transfer the case to CBI.

The development is a huge body blow to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government, which hired senior advocates from the Supreme Court to present its case.

Congress workers Kripesh, 22, and Sharathlal, 24, were murdered allegedly by CPM workers in February 2019 while returning home after attending an event in their locality.

While Kripesh died at the District Hospital in Kasaragod, Sharathlal succumbed to his injuries on his way to a hospital in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Chronology of court proceedings

A Single Bench of the Kerala High Court had ordered CBI probe into the murder on September 30, 2019.

The order came after hearing a plea by the family of the deceased, who alleged that top leaders of the CPM had conspired to kill Kripesh and Sharathlal.

The Single Bench had even quashed the charge sheet filed by the police.

The Kerala government argued that CBI probe was not required and filed a petition with the Division Bench, which was eventually dismissed on Tuesday.

However, the court did not ratify the Single Bench's quashing of the police charge sheet. This means that it will remain valid for the time being.

Advocate T Asaf Ali, counsel for the petitioners, said the court ordered CBI probe as it found lapses in the investigation by Kerala Police. "CBI will find loopholes in the previous inquiry," he said.

Chennithala slams Pinarayi

Immediately after the verdict was out, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Pinarayi should be ashamed because his government spent huge amount of money and hired senior advocates to stall CBI probe into the case," he said.

Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan, who rode on public sentiments against the murder to win Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, said the verdict proved that truth would prevail at any cost. "This is huge a moral victory," he said.

Family of Kripesh and Sharathlal said they were indebted to the court for ordering the CBI probe. “CPM has already scuttled the investigation because they control police. CBI inquiry will find real culprits,” said father of Kripesh.