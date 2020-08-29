Thiruvananthapuram: No important files were destroyed in the fire at the Secretariat, as per the findings of the probe committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan IAS, Commissioner of Disaster Management. Over 20 notifications were partially damaged in the fire at the protocol section of the Secretariat on Tuesday, the committee said.

The probe report will be submitted after the Onam holidays.

Also, Home Secretary T K Jose will submit a report on the changes that needs to be implemented in the safety arrangements of the Secretariat within two weeks.

Currently, the partially damaged files and other documents are being scanned, numbered, and stored in sealed cupboards.

The proceedings are being video-recorded to avoid allegations in the future. The committee is also planning to make a graphics video on the accident to explain how the fire spread. The video is likely to be made after the forensic examination.

Kowsigan and the committee continued to record the statements of the staff on Saturday. The statements of the state protocol officer, and additional protocol officer were also taken. Additional protocol officer said that he had arrived at the spot after the office of Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty informed him about the fire.

The police probe is also under way. ADGP Manoj Abraham and team recorded the statements of the staff.

Though the CCTV images of Tuesday were examined, the police said they could not find anything suspicious.

The GAD (political) that caught fire is just above the office of the chief secretary Vishwas Mehta.

Most of the GAD (political)’s files are maintained in the physical paper form for security reasons, given that it handles important responsibilities such as issuing diplomatic ID cards to consulate officials, arranging ministers’ travel abroad and the oath-taking of ministers.

The fire episode has taken a political hue with Opposition parties alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.