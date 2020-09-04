How drug mafia thrives in parts of Ernakulam

Kochi: The interstate links of the drug networks and how they make inroads into the state are once again making headlines. However, various regions in the Ernakulam district have been in the clutches of the drug mafia for long.

As authorities fail to take action, the gangs continue to thrive and expand their network. With fewer inspections carried out during the COVID-19 lockdown, the mafia has been given a free rein.

The drug mafia has devised several methods to source and peddle narcotics. However, their end target is mostly students and youths.

The culprits mainly haunt areas near schools and colleges. And get hold of students to act as their agents.

The mafia 'recruits' such youngsters by giving them special training on how to lure their mates into this world.

It was earlier revealed that certain private buses, run by people with criminal background, were routinely ferrying cannabis to Eloor in the district. Two people, who were apprehended with 2kg of cannabis some months ago, were private bus employees. One of them tested positive for COVID-19 and the police were stunned when they checked his contact list.

Threatened against complaining

The drug mafia will silence anyone who would dare to question the substance abuse or drug peddling. They would barge into the homes of the complainants, attack women and children, and create a frightening atmosphere.

Though cases are filed, the probe usually does not make much headway.

There are also allegations that details of the complaints filed at the police station are leaked to the goons of the mafia.

Even if a case is filed and the culprits arrested, the accused manage to get out within one or two days and create more trouble. Therefore, even if someone dares to file a complaint, they later retract.

If honest officers were to take action, then the mafia would not desist from threatening them as well. There have also been instances of the drug peddlers, who themselves are intoxicated, assaulting the police. The police and excise officers have suffered grievous injuries in such attacks.

Major problem areas

Some of the areas in the district where the drug mafia wield considerable influence: Chendamangalam and Vadakkekara in Paravoor region, Pookattupady and Pazhanganad and Chemmalapady in the Thadiyittaparambu police station limits, Njaraloor in Thamarachal Vayaloram Kunnathunad police station limits, Pathaalam, Vallarpadam container terminal road, Kalamassery, Eloor industrial region, regions near Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), areas near Matha College at Manakkapadi, Ezhikkara bypass, areas near Kalamassery Medical College, glass factory colony in Kalamassery, Vypin, the closed-down boat jetty at Mattancherry, Fort Kochi beach, areas near Customs boat jetty, and the harbour bridge at Thoppumpadi.