SCTIMST develops technology to prevent infections from respiratory secretions

Healthcare workers get infected with COVID-19 or other highly contagious diseases like tuberculosis (TB) and influenza mostly during the disposal of respiratory secretions of patients.

Researchers at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, has now developed unique canister bags for the safe disposal of the respiratory secretions of ICU patients and also those with copious respiratory secretions treated in the wards.

These canister bags are lined with super-absorbent material containing an effective disinfectant, named "AcryloSorb".

The canister bags can absorb 500 ml of secretions and solidify it immediately. In addition to that the whole system will be decontaminated within no time because of the presence of disinfectant.

The liner structure has a patented design which allows the progressive absorbent availability upwards. Since solidification and immediate disinfection occur inside these bags, it eliminates the risk of secondary infections by avoiding spilling and aerosol formation, and thereby, protects healthcare workers and promotes safe workplace management.

Usually, when a patient is admitted to a hospital, secretions are sucked into bottles or canisters using vacuum line and are discarded through the waste fluid disposal system after subjecting to the decontamination process.

In such a situation there was a high risk of contamination during the handling. Moreover, the disposal needs well-equipped sluice rooms with disinfection facilities, an SCTIMST release said.

"The safety threat and manpower issues will be manifold in less equipped hospitals or temporary isolation wards set up during pandemics," the release said.

The SCTIMST's canister bags are enclosed in a customizable sealer bag which can pack it as spill-proof decontaminated biomedical waste disposal through incineration.

The product has been tested as per the International standards.

The team of biomaterial scientists and clinicians who have come up with the technology are: Dr. Manju, S., Dr. Manoj Komath, Dr. Asha Kishore, Dr. Ajay Prasad Hrishi.

The SCTIMST will transfer the know-how of the AcryloSorb suction canister liner (CL Series) bags to Romsons Scientific and Surgical Pvt. Ltd for manufacture and immediate marketing. The approximate cost will be Rs. 100/- for each canister liner bag.

Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd located at Uttar Pradesh is a global player in medical devices with more than 200 products in the market.

The SCTIMST release said Romsons had a proven expertise of half a century in the area of disposable medical and surgical devices and is a prominent brand in the medical device community. The company has its distribution channel across 65 countries. Romsons has also won ISO and CE certifications for many of their products, the release said.