Kerala records 1,648 new COVID-19 cases, 2,246 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 89,489 on Monday, with the state reporting 1,648 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 67,001 people recovered from the disease, while 22,066 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaha said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 1,495 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 112 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 61 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

Of the 1,648 cases reported on Monday, 29 people came from abroad, while 54 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed 12 more deaths on Monday. The official death toll now stands at 359.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kannur – 260

Thiruvananthapuram – 253

Malappuram – 187

Kottayam – 154

Kasaragod – 134

Ernakulam – 130

Thrissur – 128

Palakkad – 118

Kozhikode – 103

Alappuzha – 78

Kollam – 1

Pathanamthitta – 24

Idukki – 4

Wayanad – 4