All-party meet reaches consensus over calling off Kuttanad, Chavara bypolls

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF government and the opposition UDF have reached a consensus over postponing the local body elections, and calling off the Chavara and Kuttanad bypolls. A final decision has been taken during an all-party meet held online on Friday.

Subsequently, the government would approach the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission for this.

The BJP too is not in favour of conducting the bypolls now. But they want the local body elections to be held on schedule.

As the state assembly elections are set to be held next year, the winning candidates of the bypolls will only get a maximum of five months in power. Both the ruling and opposition fronts also agree that it would not be possible to hold the elections in November as the COVID-19 spread is rampant. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala held talks over this. Minister A K Balan took the initiative for the talks.

Citing these two reasons of COVID-19 spread and the short term for the newly-elected MLAs, the State would approach the Election Commission to call off the bypolls.

The State is hopeful that the EC would agree to this as all political parties are putting up a joint request.

The Kerala government had sought the opinion of the opposition three days ago on calling off the bypolls. However, the opposition in its reply sought to know if the local body polls can be held in November amid the pandemic. And the government took this up for consideration as well.

However, it has not been decided till when the polls should be postponed. The tenure of the current administrative council will end on November 11. After which the local bodies will be under the officials’ administration. As the assembly elections will have to be held in April-May, then the local body polls will have to be conducted in January or February.

Govt had written to EC earlier

The government had decided earlier itself that the State was not prepared to hold the bypolls now. Citing this, Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta had shot off a missive to the Election Commission of India on August 21.

Both the government and the political parties believed that the bypolls would be called off. However, the Election Commission of India announced on September 4 that 65 bypolls, including Chavara and Kuttanad, would be conducted before November 29.