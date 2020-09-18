Wary of COVID-19 curbs, Keralite couples tie the knot in the Gulf

Doha: With the COVID-19 crisis casting a shadow over their grand wedding plans in Kerala, several Keralite expats have decided to tie the knot in the Gulf countries itself.

Over 10 weddings, that were earlier scheduled to be held in Kerala, were solemnised in Qatar recently with very few attendees and in line with the COVID-19 norms. People back home in Kerala watched the ceremonies online. In some instances, even the parents could not fly to Qatar to attend their children's weddings.

Qatar had announced a slew of relaxations from August 1. Several Keralites, who worked in the Gulf country, then decided to get married at various places in the capital Doha.

The main deterrent for the couples to fly back home is the quarantine norms in Kerala. Then, another quarantine period once they are back in Qatar. Also, several hurdles such as re-entry permit to Doha forced the couple to rethink their wedding plan.

There are also apprehensions of people losing out on their jobs if their return got delayed.

With Doha becoming the venue for several Keralite weddings, beauty parlours, and textile and gold jewellery shops are witnessing a huge rush.