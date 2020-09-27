Nothing wrong in Vigilance probe into Life Mission along with CBI: Govt  

Thiruvananthapuram: Two simultaneous investigations into the Life Mission housing project could lead to legal issues, experts said. The government, however, has said there is nothing improper in it.

The CBI investigation started after the FIR was filed in court on the basis of the preliminary findings that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) had been violated in seeking foreign financial assistance for the flat project in Wadakkancherry under the Life Mission scheme.

For its part, the Vigilance department has only collected information as part of the preliminary investigation. It is also being pointed out that as this is only a preliminary investigation, the Vigilance Department can only examine the relevant files and cannot legally take them into its custody. Vigilance can keep the files only if a case is registered and an FIR is submitted.

It is not improper: Govt

The government has said that there is nothing wrong in having two simultaneous investigations. Its justification is that while the CBI is investigating the alleged violation of foreign assistance, the Vigilance is investigating whether there was any financial irregularity in the Life Mission housing scheme at Wadakkancherry. There is no connection between the two, it said.

Vigilance probe intended to change files: Opposition

The Opposition has alleged that the Vigilance inquiry that was ordered before the CBI investigation was intended to change some files regarding the case.

But, if the Vigilance Department has taken any file, then it will have to hand it over to the CBI as and when the central agency demands.

The crime branch had created a controversy by not releasing the files in the Periya twin murder case despite the CBI taking over the investigation.

CPM standing united

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM is preparing to defend itself from both the inside and outside as central agencies put the government in a tight spot. Concerns were raised about the investigations at a state committee meeting that was held online. Some members warned that the allegations could lead to the spreading of misunderstanding.

The leadership spoke out against the Opposition, the BJP and the media. It said they are deliberately working together to destroy the LDF's chances of returning to power after the next Assembly elections. There will be many more incidents and stories as part of this campaign and the party should remain vigilant against such moves, the CPM leadership said.

During the discussions, many said that caution should be exercised even if there was no criticism being levelled against the Chief Minister or the party leadership.

They said the fact that the constant questioning of Minister KT Jaleel by the investigating agencies is becoming a major propaganda weapon against the government should not be overlooked.

Some said there is a need to raise the voice even more against the central agencies. In his reply, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party will have to be more vocal against them.

The party reporting for lower levels will take place on Sunday itself with cadres from the district committee members to local secretaries taking part. They will be told that political protests will have to be dealt with politically.

The feeling in the state secretariat and committee is that everyone should stay together in the present situation, Kodiyeri said.