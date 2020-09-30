Kerala records highest single-day spike of 8,830 COVID cases on Wednesday, 87% via contact

8,830 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day spike reported in the state.

Of the new cases, 58 had come from abroad and 164 from other states while 7,695 contracted the virus through contact. The source of 784 is not known. 123 healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.

23 deaths were also reported in the state. With this, COVID death toll in Kerala rises to 742. More deaths were reported, but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Ernakulam reported the most cases (1,056) while Thiruvananthapuram continued its worrying trend with 986 cases.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam 1056

Thiruvananthapuram 986

Malappuram 977

Kozhikode 942

Kollam 812

Thrissur 808

Alappuzha 679

Palakkad 631

Kannur 519

Kottayam 442

Kasaragod 321

Pathanamthitta 286

Wayanad 214

Idukki 157

Recoveries

3,536 recoveries were also reported in the state. So far, 1,28,224 have been cured of the virus.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 379

Kollam 295

Pathanamthitta 204

Alappuzha 302

Kottayam 128

Idukki 21

Ernakulam 263

Thrissur 155

Palakkad 206

Malappuram 601

Kozhikode 589

Wayanand 51

Kannur 182

Kasaragod 160