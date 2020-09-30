Kerala records highest single-day spike of 8,830 COVID cases on Wednesday, 87% via contact

8,830 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day spike reported in the state.
Of the new cases, 58 had come from abroad and 164 from other states while 7,695 contracted the virus through contact. The source of 784 is not known. 123 healthworkers too tested positive for the virus.
23 deaths were also reported in the state. With this, COVID death toll in Kerala rises to 742. More deaths were reported, but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Ernakulam reported the most cases (1,056) while Thiruvananthapuram continued its worrying trend with 986 cases.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Ernakulam 1056
Thiruvananthapuram 986
Malappuram 977
Kozhikode 942
Kollam 812
Thrissur 808
Alappuzha 679
Palakkad 631
Kannur 519
Kottayam 442
Kasaragod 321
Pathanamthitta 286
Wayanad 214
Idukki 157
Recoveries
3,536 recoveries were also reported in the state. So far, 1,28,224 have been cured of the virus.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 379
Kollam 295
Pathanamthitta 204
Alappuzha 302
Kottayam 128
Idukki 21
Ernakulam 263
Thrissur 155
Palakkad 206
Malappuram 601
Kozhikode 589
Wayanand 51
Kannur 182
Kasaragod 160