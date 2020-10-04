As doctors threaten to go on strike, medical colleges in Kerala stare at crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors and nurses of medical colleges in the state have threatened to go on strike to protest the government action of suspending a COVID nodal officer and two head nurses after a patient was found with maggot-infested wounds.

With the government and healthcare personnel locked in a standoff, the pandemic response at the medical colleges in the state is staring at a crisis. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has warned that if the issue is not resolved within two days, all medical colleges will see strong protests.

As the talks held by Health Minister K K Shailaja with the associations on Friday failed to reach a consensus, the healthcare personnel held protests on Saturday. Around 250 doctors had taken part in the protest.

The police have also slapped a case against 50 identifiable doctors at the Medical College Hospital for protesting. No arrests have been made.

Maggots were found on the body of Vattiyoorkavu native R Anil Kumar, who was under treatment at the COVID ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

After the incident triggered an uproar, COVID nodal officer Dr Aruna, and head nurses Leen Kunjan and K V Rajani were suspended by the additional secretary (health).

Medical College superintendent Dr M S Sharmad in his report had pointed out serious lapses on the part of the health personnel. Medical education director Dr A Ramla Beevi had forwarded this report to the health minister, recommending action.

The minister asked the medical education director to conduct further probe into the incident and submit a report within a week.

COVID nodal officers step down

As part of the protest, COVID nodal officers of a few medical colleges have stepped down from their posts but said they will continue to report for duty. Three nodal officers in Thiruvananthapuram were among those who quit their posts.

Though 15 doctors quit in Thrissur on Saturday, they withdrew their resignation by evening after getting an assurance from the health minister that the healthcare personnel will be protected.

However, nodal officers in Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Pariyaram Government Medical Colleges have not resigned. Also, doctors of Palakkad and Idukki Medical College have not protested or resigned.

The KGMCTA carried out protests in all government medical colleges.

Doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College boycotted the OP for two hours and then held a protest outside the hospital. Two doctors also went on a 48-hour hunger strike.

The Kerala Government Nurses Union, a pro-CPM outfit, also observed a protest day, demanding to withdraw the action against the head nurses.

District president S M Anas said that a relay hunger fast will be held on Sunday. Kerala Government Nurses Association also abstained from duty for an hour.