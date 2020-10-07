Bengaluru ED questions Bineesh for 6 hours, may summon him again

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may question Bineesh Kodiyeri again about his financial dealings with Anoop Mohammad, who has been arrested in connection with a drugs case.

Bineesh has stuck to his earlier statement given to the Kochi ED unit that he had given Anoop only Rs 6 lakh to start a hotel. However, Anoop, who is lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, has told investigators that he received Rs 50 lakh.

Bineesh, who arrived at the ED office in Shantinagar in Bengaluru at 10.45 am on Tuesday with his lawyers, was interrogated for about six hours from 11 am to 5 pm. After the questioning, Bineesh sat exhausted in the office lounge. ED officials then gave him water. He left the ED office around 5.20 pm.

The ED’s Bengaluru unit had summoned Bineesh to find out details about the source of Rs 70 lakh that was transferred to Anoop's bank account over five years. The money came into the account as payment for drugs and as capital to purchase drugs. As part of the investigations, it is important to find the individual sources of the amount.

Bineesh was also questioned about the financial sources of B Capitals Forex Trading Company, a Bengaluru-based company he owns.

The ED recorded his statements related to financial dealings with Anoop, his (Bineesh’s) partners in jointly run businesses, and his close relationships. It also sought explanations on some of the statements made during the interrogation in Kochi.

The Bengaluru unit of the agency will summon him again if it finds any discrepancies in his statements.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Crime Branch of the Bangalore Police, which are investigating the drugs case, will also record Bineesh’s statements if necessary.