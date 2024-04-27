Ambush of tigers strays into Munnar estate, workers in panic

Idukki: Triggering panic among workers at a plantation in Kannimala lower division here, an ambush of tigers was spotted straying into the area during the daytime on Friday. Visuals of the tigers captured by the workers at the estate were come out.



The natives complained that tigers used to stray into the residential areas. As per reports, a cow was killed in a tiger attack here.

Though the forest department launched a search using a drone, no tiger was found at Kannimala. It is assumed that a tigress and its cubs are roaming in the area.

According to reports, over 100 domestic animals were killed in tiger attacks at Kannimala, Thalayar and Nayamakkad areas of Munnar within a year. The natives have been demanding to capture the tigers soon.

Meanwhile, a tiger killed two cows of Kolavally native Joseph at Pulppally Seetha Mount in Wayanad. According to Joseph, the cows were attacked by the wild animal while drinking water from the river. It is assumed that tiger strayed into the area from Karnataka forest.