Kerala records 22 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, toll at 1025

Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty two COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram

Maya (40) from Kalliyoor

Rajan (45) from Thiruvananthapuram

Ravindran (48) from Poovar

Omana (65) from Thattathumala

Krishnan (89) from Manakkad

Paneerselvam (58) from Thirichenthoor

Kollam

Lawrence (62) from Vadi

Alappuzha

Khadeeja Beevi (85) from Thrikkunnapuzha

Suresh Kumar (53) from Chingoli

Ernakulam

Khadeeja Rashid (51) from Palluruthi

Pareed (45) from Vazhakulam

Ayyappan (82) from Piravom

Idukki

Shaji Thomas (57) from Baison Valley

Kozhikode

Palleema (93) from Kallayi

Ummerkoya (63) from Beypore

Moidu (65) from Thazham

Kannur

Sujatha (61) from Thana

Sahadevan (64) from Pallikkunnu

Moideen (74) from Thalipparamba

Abbas (60) from Kottila

P P Khadeeja (85) from Vadakkumbad

Kunhiraman (83) from Thalipparamba

With this, COVID death toll in the state now stands at 1,025. Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.