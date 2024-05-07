Malayalam
Teenage gang nabbed for multiple vehicle thefts in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2024 11:21 PM IST Updated: May 08, 2024 12:56 AM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Nooranad Police on Tuesday apprehended a teenage gang comprising a 19-year-old and two 15-year-old boys, for their alleged involvement in multiple vehicle thefts in Kottayam and Alappuzha's Vallikunnam.

Two individuals riding a two-wheeler without number plates were arrested after evading the police during a routine vehicle check at Charumood Junction. The subsequent investigation led by Nooranad Inspector Shaiju Ibrahim found the vehicle was stolen.

The gang was led by Adarsh (19), also known as Nandu, a native of Iranikkudi in Nooranad. They stole a two-wheeler from a house at Mankuzhy on April 21 and another from a godown at Pallam Bormakavala on May 4. The scooters had their number plates removed before being used.

Mavelikkara First Class Magistrate Court 2 remanded Adarsh while his underage associates will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in Alappuzha. Further investigation will be carried out following the questioning of Adarsh. A special squad, led by Chengannur DySP KN Rajesh, has been formed to probe other thefts committed by the gang.

