Malappuram man attacks wife's lover who entered their bedroom, lay beside her

A Malappuram man stabbed his wife's lover, who entered their bedroom and lay beside her. The incident took place around 1 am at Kattippara near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Luhaib (24), who hails from Areekode, sustained stab injuries to his face and head and has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The attacker, Fahis, who hails from Puthuppadi in Malappuram, had filed a missing person complaint after his wife left home with their two-year-old two days ago saying she was visiting a friend. She was reportedly at Luhaib's house during the period.

The woman agreed to return to Fahis after Luhaib's relatives produced her at the Thamarasserry Police Station at 11 pm on Monday. Luhaib followed the couple to their house and entered their bedroom while they were talking. It is understood that Luhaib lay beside the woman in the presence of her husband. Enraged by this, Fahis attacked Luhaib with a table fan before stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

The injured Luhaib fled and reached the Kattippara Angadi, from where people of the locality took him to the Taluk Hospital in Thamarasserry in an ambulance. Later, he was shifted to the medical college. Following the incident, the woman left the house to be with her lover.