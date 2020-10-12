North Indian gang created fake FB accounts of Kerala cops to swindle money

Thiruvananthapuram: The probe team has found evidence that a gang based in North India created fake Facebook accounts of senior Kerala Police officers to swindle money. Fake FB accounts in the name of DGP Rishiraj Singh and IG P Vijayan were created.

Five SIM cards, used by the fraudsters who created Rishiraj Singh's fake account, were traced to addresses in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. And two SIM cards, with addresses in Rajasthan and Haryana, were used to create the fake account in P Vijayan's name.

Earlier, four people were arrested for committing a similar fraud using the Telangana DIG's name. The cybercrime police have sought details from the Telangana police. The Telangana police said that those arrested were only small fry and over 500 people were part of this gang. It was also found that ID cards of certain other people were used to procure the SIM cards.