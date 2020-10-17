Surge in COVID-19 cases: Centre to send high-level team to Kerala, 4 other states

New Delhi: The Centre will send high-level teams to five states, including Kerala, that have seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the recent past.

Considering the increase in the daily number of cases and rise in positivity rate, the teams are being sent to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Kerala has surpassed West Bengal and New Delhi in the number of COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the state has crossed 3.25 lakh. Of this, nearly 2.29 lakh people have recovered. Currently, 95,008 patients are under treatment.

Kerala's biggest problem is the high test positivity rate, while the sole consolation factor is the low fatality rate.

51,836 samples; 7,283 tested positive



Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 7,283 people tested positive in Kerala on Friday after 51,836 samples were tested. While 5,731 people were infected through contact transmission, the source of infection is not known in 1,158 cases.



Also, 250 healthcare workers tested positive, this is the highest daily number of cases among healthcare personnel. And 144 people had arrived from outside the state.

The number of people, who recovered on Friday, is 6,767.

State-wise data



Maharashtra



Total number of cases - 15,76,062

Recoveries - 13,44,368

Deaths - 41,502

Andhra Pradesh

Total number of cases - 7,75,470

Recoveries - 7,30,109

Deaths - 6,382

Karnataka

Total number of cases - 7,43,848

Recoveries - 6,20,008

Deaths - 10,283



Tamil Nadu

Total number of cases - 6,79,191

Recoveries - 6,27,703

Deaths - 10,532



Uttar Pradesh

Total number of cases - 4,49,935

Recoveries - 4,08,083

Deaths - 6,589



Kerala

Total number of cases - 3,25,213

Recoveries - 2,28,998

Deaths - 1,113



New Delhi

Total number of cases - 3,24,459

Recoveries - 2,95,699

Deaths - 5,946



West Bengal

Total number of cases - 3,13,188

Recoveries - 2,74,757

Deaths - 5,931

