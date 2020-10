Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 3,34,228 on Saturday, with the state reporting 9,016 fresh cases. The state also registered 7,991 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 96,004 people recovered from the disease, while 2,36,989 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.