Kerala records 26 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, toll rises to 1,139

Kerala reported 26 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 1,139, according to a statement from the health minister.
Thiruvananthapuram
Rajagopal, 47, from Karamana
Bhavani, 70, from Tholikkode
Dattu, 42, from Edapazhanji
Ajith Kumar, 59, from Karumam
Vijitha, 26, from Manjammoodu
Usha, 63, from Varkala
Satheesh Kumar, 39, from Moongodu
Kollam
Madhusoodanan Nair, 75, from Vellimon
Sreedharan Pillai, 90, from Kottarakkara
Shahuddeen, 64, from Palathara
Alappuzha
Thankamma Velayudhan, 79, from Mannanchery
Kottayam
Suresh, 52, from ramapuram
Paramu, 84, from Ayarkkunnam
Mathai, 68, from Kanjiram
Hassanpilla, 94, from Idakkunnam
Ernakulam
Bhavani, 81, from Kadamattoor
Thrissur
Rajan, 64, from Vellanikkara
Victory, 80, from Poyya
Pareed, 103, from Alappdu
Malappuram
Abubacker, 54, from Kuttiyadi
Seyd Muhammed, 74, from Perakom
Khadeeja, 68, from Kodumudi
Asarumma, 58, from Ponnani
Aravindakshan, 61, from Manjappuram
Kozhikode
Ammad, 68, from Nettoor
Kannur
Jameela, 60, from Kakkad
More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.