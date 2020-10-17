Kerala records 26 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, toll rises to 1,139

Kerala reported 26 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday taking the official toll to 1,139, according to a statement from the health minister.

Thiruvananthapuram

Rajagopal, 47, from Karamana

Bhavani, 70, from Tholikkode

Dattu, 42, from Edapazhanji

Ajith Kumar, 59, from Karumam

Vijitha, 26, from Manjammoodu

Usha, 63, from Varkala

Satheesh Kumar, 39, from Moongodu

Kollam

Madhusoodanan Nair, 75, from Vellimon

Sreedharan Pillai, 90, from Kottarakkara

Shahuddeen, 64, from Palathara

Alappuzha

Thankamma Velayudhan, 79, from Mannanchery

Kottayam

Suresh, 52, from ramapuram

Paramu, 84, from Ayarkkunnam

Mathai, 68, from Kanjiram

Hassanpilla, 94, from Idakkunnam

Ernakulam

Bhavani, 81, from Kadamattoor

Thrissur

Rajan, 64, from Vellanikkara

Victory, 80, from Poyya

Pareed, 103, from Alappdu

Malappuram

Abubacker, 54, from Kuttiyadi

Seyd Muhammed, 74, from Perakom

Khadeeja, 68, from Kodumudi

Asarumma, 58, from Ponnani

Aravindakshan, 61, from Manjappuram

Kozhikode

Ammad, 68, from Nettoor

Kannur

Jameela, 60, from Kakkad

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.