{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Golden Salute to honour COVID-19 warriors

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Golden Salute to honour COVID-19 warriors
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Manorama Online along with Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched an initiative, Golden Salute, to honour the COVID-19 warriors.

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the project and launched the website on Saturday. The Speaker said that Kerala has set an exemplary model in the COVID-19 battle.
KERALA
Centre lashes out at Kerala, says state paying price for 'gross negligence' during Onam

“Malabar Gold & Diamonds is coming up with a project to provide free COVID vaccine for 1 lakh eligible people, whenever the vaccine becomes available,” its chairman M P Ahammed said. The Malabar Group has so far spent Rs 30 crore for social initiatives, he added.

Manorama Online co-ordinating editor Santhosh George Jacob, and marketing general manager Bobby Paul also spoke during the online event.

Readers can nominate people, who have been in the forefront of the COVID-19 battle, through the website www.manoramaonline.com/goldensalute.

There will also be an opportunity to share the tales of their valiant efforts.

Those selected will receive gifts, including gold coins worth Rs 50,000 and family medical insurance.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES