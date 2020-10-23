Pope has not justified homosexuality: KCBC

Kochi: The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has said that the news that Pope Francis has justified homosexuality is untrue.

The pope has not said that those who engage in homosexual acts should be given legal protection equal to that of a family.

KCBC Media Commission Chairman Mar Joseph‌ Pamplany said that there has been no change in the Catholic Church's teachings on family life and homosexuality.

It is rumoured that Pope Francis had justified homosexuality in a documentary.

The Pope has even previously stated those in the LGBT community are children of god and deserve consideration and love.

The Church wants to differentiate between homosexual tendencies and homosexual acts. It does not consider the staying together of homosexuals as marriage.

However, some countries have acknowledged that as civil relations and that pastoral care for such people is a matter that the Church is considering seriously, the KCBC said.