Rs 33 lakh blown away for Life Mission function

Thiruvananthapuram: The government spent a whopping Rs 33.21 lakh for the function to declare the completion of 2 lakh houses under Life Mission housing project and for arranging the family meet in connection with the event.

For the inaugural event alone the Life Mission spent Rs 23.31 lakh. The district panchayat and corporation spent Rs 5 lakh each for the same function. There is widespread resentment over the manner in which such a huge amount was on the inauguration of the declaration event especially at a time when the state was facing an acute financial crisis.

The amount was spent for the following arrangements made for the event; A pandal measuring 1 lakh square feet for the inaugural event, stage, dome, tables, chairs, carpet, digital platform, arranging other paraphernalia, digital display, light and sound. Earlier Rs 30 lakh was estimated for the event.

The Life Mission gave Rs 20 lakh, the district panchayat and corporation contributed Rs 5 lakh each respectively. However the additional cost of Rs 3,21,223 on the event was borne by Life Mission.

The state government validated the additional spending by the Life Mission CEO. However, the government has directed that money on such activities should be spent only after receiving the necessary permission.