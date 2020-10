Kerala records 26 COVID deaths on Thursday, toll now at 1,429

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 1,429.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Padmavathy Amma, 89, from Vanchiyoor

Radhakrishna Pillai, 64, from Sreevaraham

Geetha, 60, from Pazhavangadi

Mireena Elizabeth, 54, from Karikakom

Jayachandran, 67, from Kazhakootam

Babu, 63, from Kanjirampara

Ratheesh, 40, from Perumala

Yashoda, 73, from Venganoor

Rasheed, 82, from Varkala

Alappuzha

Shobana, 60, from Poochakkal

Baby, 72, from Karunagapally

Ragukumar, 60, from Haripad

Idukki

Sanjeev, 45, from Peerumedu

Ernakulam

Sulekha Aboobaker, 58, fromAnchumala

Thrissur

Kunju Aboobaker, 75, from Punnayoor

Praseed, 42, from Paravu

Malappuram

Hamsa, 53, from Pookotoor

Yahu, 68, from BP Angadi

Subaida, 58, from Valanchery

Nafeesa, 66, from Kannamangalam

Ahmedkutty, 69, from Ponmala

Kannur

Ibrahim, 75, from Thaliparambu

Kasim, 64, from Chittariparambu

Kumaran, 637, from Azheekodu

Muhammed Ali, 72, from Echoor

Wayanad

Saradha, 38, from Kalpetta

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.