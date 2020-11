24 COVID deaths in Kerala on Sunday, death toll now 1,692

Twenty-four COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Sunday.

They are:

Thiruvananthapuram



Dasan (62) from Sreekariyam

Chandrika (68) from Azhoor

Kollam



Shamsudeen (70) from Ayoor

Alappuzha



Gangadharan (86) from Krishnapuram

Sushilamma (72) from Kadakkarappally

Kunjikutty (76) from Mavelikkara

Ernakulam



Murali (66), a native of Muvattupuzha

Thrissur



Jameel (63) from Kechery

Kuttappan (80) from Mazhuvanchery

Gopalakrishnan (74) from Punkunnam

Madhavi (85) from Paralam

Peter (83) from Irinjalakuda

Kumaran (71) from Kodannur

Khalid (65) from Kadappuram

Sankaran (88) from Vellattanjoor

Ammini (77) from Vellattanjoor

Kozhikode



Sugathan (78) from Kunnamangalam

Malappuram



Kunjumon (69) from Eramangalam

Muhammad Isin (3.5 months) from Othayi

Kunjumuhammed (64), a native of Edakkara

Wayanad



Ayyammad (57), a native of Pozhuthana

Kannur



Kunhiraman (67) from Panur, Kannur

Rosamma (94), a native of Peravoor

KP Aboobacker (63), a native of Kuruva

--

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 1,692.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.