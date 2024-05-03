Rahul Gandhi should have informed Wayanad voters about Raebareli plan: Annie Raja

Wayanad: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed a nomination to contest from the Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, CPI’s Annie Raja slammed him on Friday, saying he should have revealed this earlier to the voters in Wayanad.

Rahul was the UDF candidate in Wayanad where CPI fielded Annie Raja. The constituency went to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“He should have shown the political morality. He should have informed the people of Wayanad about Raebareli. It is not acceptable that he kept this away from the people of Wayanad,” said Annie Raja.

The candidature of Annie Raja, wife of the CPI General Secretary D Raja, was a surprise choice of her party, as CPI is part of the INDIA bloc.

Defending Rahul, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty said there was nothing wrong at all in his decision to contest from Raebareli also. “The fact of the matter is we (IUML) requested the Congress party’s national leadership that Rahul should contest from one more seat other than Wayanad. Did not PM Modi contest from two seats? We feel that this decision will be a boost for the INDIA bloc,” said Kunhalikutty.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad was a huge surprise and he won with the highest margin of 4.37 lakh votes from Kerala.

(With inputs from IANS)