Swapna says Sivasankar, others in CMO knew all about gold smuggling

Kochi: In a major disclosure with likely serious ramifications, the prime accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case claimed Kerala chief minister's then principal secretary M Sivasankar was aware of the operations of the racket.

Swapna Suresh told interrogators that apart from Sivasankar a few others in the chief minister's office were also aware of the gold smuggling racket. This is reportedly for the first time Swapna has given a statement of this nature.

The Enforcement Directorate disclosed these details in an affidavit filed before a special PMLA court in Kochi seeking Sivasankar's custody for one more day in the wake of Swapna's ongoing interrogation. The court allowed ED to carry out custodial grilling of Sivasankar for one more day.

How Swapna cracked

Swapna made certain crucial revelations when ED officials confronted her with some decisive Whatsapp messages that were exchanged between her and Sivasankar. She said Sivasankar was aware of the information that during the first phase electronic gadgets were smuggled through diplomatic baggage.

Sivasankar also knew that the contract for the Life Mission project was awarded to Unitac builders only after payment of a hefty commission, Swapna told ED.

In her statement, Swapna also revealed that Sivasankar was keen on making Unitac CEO Santosh Eapen a part of K-FON and Life Mission projects.

The ED report submitted before the court also contains the names of people close to Sivasankar as revealed by Swapna.

With the latest disclosures, the probe by the central agency is likely to be extended to more persons in the coming days.

The Customs had unearthed the gold smuggling case in July. PS Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was initially arrested over his alleged bid to help smuggle 30 kg gold in diplomatic baggage. Soon, the role of Swapna and her links to Sivasankar too came to light and both were arrested in the course of the probe.

Sivasankar, arrested by the agency on October 28, was earlier sent to seven day custody of the ED.

Last week, the court had extended by six more days the custody of Sivasankar to probe details of communication between him and Swapna.

The ED, probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against Sivasankar.

The National Investigation Agency, Customs and the ED are conducting separate investigations into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic baggage of UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5.